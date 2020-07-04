5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo overlooking the pool. Walking distance to the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard and the Lake Ray Hubbard Greenbelt. Once street over from Bass Pro, Restaurants, Bars, and Boat Docks! Great lake for fishing, boating, and kite surfing. Includes community pool, sidewalks, and jogging paths. Easy access to I-30 and President George Bush Turnpike. Fully equipped condo comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer. All hard surfaces throughout make cleaning a breeze. Large open kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and huge living room with fireplace to cozy up next to in the winter months. INCLUDES full size washer and dryer, all appliances, and refrigerator with ice maker.