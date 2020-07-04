All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:57 AM

5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway

5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo overlooking the pool. Walking distance to the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard and the Lake Ray Hubbard Greenbelt. Once street over from Bass Pro, Restaurants, Bars, and Boat Docks! Great lake for fishing, boating, and kite surfing. Includes community pool, sidewalks, and jogging paths. Easy access to I-30 and President George Bush Turnpike. Fully equipped condo comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer. All hard surfaces throughout make cleaning a breeze. Large open kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and huge living room with fireplace to cozy up next to in the winter months. INCLUDES full size washer and dryer, all appliances, and refrigerator with ice maker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway have any available units?
5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway have?
Some of 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway offer parking?
No, 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway has a pool.
Does 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Lake Hubbard Parkway has units with dishwashers.

