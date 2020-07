Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Completely updated and ready for a new tenant. Conveniently located off of I 30 near Bass Pros Shops and near the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. Two bedrooms and two baths, all appliances included, separate laundry room. Balcony overlooks swimming pool. Living room features wood burning fireplace. Available fully furnished at $1500 per month. Be sure to check out virtual tour for a room by room walkthrough.