Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful lake view one story boutique house perfect for family. Totally updated kitchen with island, master bath, hall bath, engineer wood floor, high ceiling, light and bright. Must see.

Landlord will pay for water bill up to $80 monthly, Landlord will pay for entire landscaping maintenance cost for the lease term if tenant will pay additional $75 a month in addition to the rent. Tenant can be worry free of the yard work and enjoy the beautiful view of the lake.