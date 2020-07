Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS, AND 2 BATHS HOUSE FOR SINGLE FAMILY IN GARLAND AREA. Wood flooring throughout with fenced back Yard. Beautiful tone hearth fireplace. Sunlit bonus room with ample storage and French patio doors. New stove and refrigerator included. His and Her vanity in master bathroom. *LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*