Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5406 Redridge PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5406 Redridge PL

5406 Redridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

5406 Redridge Place, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house has been beautifully redone: Paint, Wood Laminate, Cooktop and Oven. Ready to move-in. Very spacious and gorgeous house. Minutes to PGWB Turnpike , Firewheel Malls. Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 Redridge PL have any available units?
5406 Redridge PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 Redridge PL have?
Some of 5406 Redridge PL's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 Redridge PL currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Redridge PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Redridge PL pet-friendly?
No, 5406 Redridge PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5406 Redridge PL offer parking?
Yes, 5406 Redridge PL offers parking.
Does 5406 Redridge PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Redridge PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Redridge PL have a pool?
No, 5406 Redridge PL does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Redridge PL have accessible units?
No, 5406 Redridge PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Redridge PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5406 Redridge PL has units with dishwashers.

