Last updated July 18 2019 at 10:30 AM

535 Helen St

535 Helen Street · No Longer Available
Location

535 Helen Street, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Property That Has Been Completely Updated - Monthly Rent: $1,400 Security Deposit: $1,400 Application Fee: $35 for each person 18 & older

Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property has been completely remodeled and updated, and it has very clean feel. The house was built in 1954 and is 1,247 square feet. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. Fresh interior paint, new flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas range and microwave with vent-a-hood. Beautiful upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen. A pedestal sink in one bathroom. Ceiling fans with lights installed throughout the house. Double pane windows and tankless hot water heater to help save energy. New AC units inside and outside along with new duct work. Utility room with washer and dryer hook ups. Large back yard with fencing all around, including a large swing gate on the side of the house for easy entry. New roof. New front and rear exterior doors, new exterior siding and the exterior trim has been freshly painted. New concrete driveway with motion sensor light and walkway installed. Walking distance to Douglas Park.

(RLNE5002276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Helen St have any available units?
535 Helen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Helen St have?
Some of 535 Helen St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Helen St currently offering any rent specials?
535 Helen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Helen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Helen St is pet friendly.
Does 535 Helen St offer parking?
No, 535 Helen St does not offer parking.
Does 535 Helen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Helen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Helen St have a pool?
No, 535 Helen St does not have a pool.
Does 535 Helen St have accessible units?
No, 535 Helen St does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Helen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Helen St does not have units with dishwashers.

