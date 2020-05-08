535 Helen St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Property That Has Been Completely Updated - Monthly Rent: $1,400 Security Deposit: $1,400 Application Fee: $35 for each person 18 & older



Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property has been completely remodeled and updated, and it has very clean feel. The house was built in 1954 and is 1,247 square feet. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. Fresh interior paint, new flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas range and microwave with vent-a-hood. Beautiful upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen. A pedestal sink in one bathroom. Ceiling fans with lights installed throughout the house. Double pane windows and tankless hot water heater to help save energy. New AC units inside and outside along with new duct work. Utility room with washer and dryer hook ups. Large back yard with fencing all around, including a large swing gate on the side of the house for easy entry. New roof. New front and rear exterior doors, new exterior siding and the exterior trim has been freshly painted. New concrete driveway with motion sensor light and walkway installed. Walking distance to Douglas Park.



(RLNE5002276)