5314 Anchor Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Stunning WATERFRONT home backing up to greenbelt, Lake Ray Hubbard and Windsurf Bay Park in a sought after Garland ISD. Beautifully updated with Wood laminate flooring and Tile throughout the house, Butcher Block Countertops, New Kitchen Cabinets, Large pantry with glass doors. Spacious living areas and plenty of storage, Impressive Screened Patio, Access from the backyard to the lake, to the park, and playground. Close to schools, restaurants, Marina, and Bass Pro. The huge deck is perfect for relaxation, entertaining and for watching the sunrise over Lake Ray Hubbard. **Pets case-by-case**.