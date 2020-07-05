All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:52 AM

5314 Anchor Bay Drive

5314 Anchor Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5314 Anchor Bay Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Stunning WATERFRONT home backing up to greenbelt, Lake Ray Hubbard and Windsurf Bay Park in a sought after Garland ISD. Beautifully updated with Wood laminate flooring and Tile throughout the house, Butcher Block Countertops, New Kitchen Cabinets, Large pantry with glass doors. Spacious living areas and plenty of storage, Impressive Screened Patio, Access from the backyard to the lake, to the park, and playground. Close to schools, restaurants, Marina, and Bass Pro. The huge deck is perfect for relaxation, entertaining and for watching the sunrise over Lake Ray Hubbard. **Pets case-by-case**.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Anchor Bay Drive have any available units?
5314 Anchor Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5314 Anchor Bay Drive have?
Some of 5314 Anchor Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Anchor Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Anchor Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Anchor Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5314 Anchor Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5314 Anchor Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5314 Anchor Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 5314 Anchor Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 Anchor Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Anchor Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 5314 Anchor Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Anchor Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 5314 Anchor Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Anchor Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 Anchor Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

