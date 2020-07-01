5310 Glen Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

FANTASTIC HOUSE completely renovated. Backs up to greenbelt. Kitchen features Quartz counter tops, pendant and recessed lighting,new SS appliances. Refrigerator included. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. Porcelain wood tile flooring throughout. Lots of storage. Laundry room conveniently located between the kitchen and garage with linen closet. Master suite features walk in closet, double sinks, Quartz counter tops, shower has marble flooring. Second bath updated also. Nest thermostat and WiFi compatible security camera. Large grass covered backyard, privacy fence, covered patio and trees. Close to parks, I90, Supermarkets, restaurants, medical facilities. You will not be disappointed in this one!