Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5310 Glen Vista Drive

5310 Glen Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Glen Vista Drive, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
FANTASTIC HOUSE completely renovated. Backs up to greenbelt. Kitchen features Quartz counter tops, pendant and recessed lighting,new SS appliances. Refrigerator included. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. Porcelain wood tile flooring throughout. Lots of storage. Laundry room conveniently located between the kitchen and garage with linen closet. Master suite features walk in closet, double sinks, Quartz counter tops, shower has marble flooring. Second bath updated also. Nest thermostat and WiFi compatible security camera. Large grass covered backyard, privacy fence, covered patio and trees. Close to parks, I90, Supermarkets, restaurants, medical facilities. You will not be disappointed in this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Glen Vista Drive have any available units?
5310 Glen Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Glen Vista Drive have?
Some of 5310 Glen Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Glen Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Glen Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Glen Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Glen Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5310 Glen Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Glen Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 5310 Glen Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Glen Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Glen Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 5310 Glen Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Glen Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 5310 Glen Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Glen Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Glen Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

