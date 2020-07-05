5230 Barcelona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Wow! This very spacious two-story home, nestled in gorgeous established neighborhood, has incredible curb appeal with well-maintained landscaping and covered front porch. This home features 4 large bedrooms with a stunning formal dining room. Clean white cabinets in the kitchen with a walk-in pantry giving ample amount of storage. Dual sinks in both full bathrooms, beautiful laminate flooring and nice backyard for you and the family. Hurry before it's too late, the property won't last long!