Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5230 Barcelona Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:19 AM

5230 Barcelona Drive

5230 Barcelona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5230 Barcelona Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wow! This very spacious two-story home, nestled in gorgeous established neighborhood, has incredible curb appeal with well-maintained landscaping and covered front porch. This home features 4 large bedrooms with a stunning formal dining room. Clean white cabinets in the kitchen with a walk-in pantry giving ample amount of storage. Dual sinks in both full bathrooms, beautiful laminate flooring and nice backyard for you and the family. Hurry before it's too late, the property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Barcelona Drive have any available units?
5230 Barcelona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 Barcelona Drive have?
Some of 5230 Barcelona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Barcelona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Barcelona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Barcelona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Barcelona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5230 Barcelona Drive offer parking?
No, 5230 Barcelona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5230 Barcelona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 Barcelona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Barcelona Drive have a pool?
No, 5230 Barcelona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Barcelona Drive have accessible units?
No, 5230 Barcelona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Barcelona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 Barcelona Drive has units with dishwashers.

