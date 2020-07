Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated home in a quiet neighborhood. Got to see to appreciate this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, beautiful remodeled kitchen, all new flooring, new roof, and new high fence board on board with an iron door for extra privacy and security. Close to major shopping centers and easy highway access. This is the one!