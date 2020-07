Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! Cozy 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home in well established neighborhood. Laminate flooring extend from dining room to kitchen with double stainless steel sink, dishwasher, disposer, free standing gas range-oven, hard wood floors in all bedrooms except front bedroom has laminate. Ceramic tiles on all bathrooms, ceramic shower enclosure, window blinds, neutral colors throughout and much more!