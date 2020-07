Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A NICE QUIET AREA OF GARLAND, DUPLEX IS READY FOR MOVE IN, IT HAS FRESH PAINT, HARD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, NEW APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN. THIS DUPLEX HAS A BIG FRONT YARD AND FANCED BACK YARD WITH A BIG 4 CAR GARAGE, ALSO THE TANANT LEASEING THIS PROPERTY HAS ACCESS TO THE LOT NEXT DOOR.