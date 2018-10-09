All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5026 Hearthcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5026 Hearthcrest Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

5026 Hearthcrest Drive

5026 Hearthcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5026 Hearthcrest Drive, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 2 car garage home features a spacious living room. Large open floor plan with lots of natural light and windows, high vaulted ceilings, laminate floor in all bedrooms and living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Master Suite with Separate Shower and dual sinks. 2 bedrooms up stair. Close to restaurants, shopping, and Firewheel Mall. Easy commute to Bush, 75, and 635. Monthly rent not to exceed 33% of gross monthly income for all applicants with minimum of 1 years stable, verifiable employment. Application fee $50 per adult. All Applications subject to credit and criminal background checks. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet accepted with $500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Hearthcrest Drive have any available units?
5026 Hearthcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Hearthcrest Drive have?
Some of 5026 Hearthcrest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Hearthcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Hearthcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Hearthcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 Hearthcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5026 Hearthcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5026 Hearthcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 5026 Hearthcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Hearthcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Hearthcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5026 Hearthcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Hearthcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5026 Hearthcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Hearthcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 Hearthcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District