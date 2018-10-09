5026 Hearthcrest Drive

Amenities

Move in ready! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 2 car garage home features a spacious living room. Large open floor plan with lots of natural light and windows, high vaulted ceilings, laminate floor in all bedrooms and living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Master Suite with Separate Shower and dual sinks. 2 bedrooms up stair. Close to restaurants, shopping, and Firewheel Mall. Easy commute to Bush, 75, and 635. Monthly rent not to exceed 33% of gross monthly income for all applicants with minimum of 1 years stable, verifiable employment. Application fee $50 per adult. All Applications subject to credit and criminal background checks. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet accepted with $500 pet deposit.