Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:40 AM

5021 Palomino Ln

5021 Palomino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Palomino Lane, Garland, TX 75043
New West

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home has just been updated to include fresh paint, laminate and ceramic tile, central heat/air, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, convenient W/D connections, appliances, and a big fenced-in backyard for summer BBQs and entertaining. [TT-B] Shopping and restaurants are nearby, and though it sits in a quiet neighborhood, it's not far from South Garland High School, Gatewood Park and Highway 30. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Palomino Ln have any available units?
5021 Palomino Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Palomino Ln have?
Some of 5021 Palomino Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Palomino Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Palomino Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Palomino Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 Palomino Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5021 Palomino Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Palomino Ln offers parking.
Does 5021 Palomino Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Palomino Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Palomino Ln have a pool?
No, 5021 Palomino Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Palomino Ln have accessible units?
No, 5021 Palomino Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Palomino Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Palomino Ln has units with dishwashers.

