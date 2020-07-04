5021 Palomino Ln

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home has just been updated to include fresh paint, laminate and ceramic tile, central heat/air, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, convenient W/D connections, appliances, and a big fenced-in backyard for summer BBQs and entertaining. [TT-B] Shopping and restaurants are nearby, and though it sits in a quiet neighborhood, it's not far from South Garland High School, Gatewood Park and Highway 30. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.