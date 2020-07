Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 bed 2 bath home in a very nice, quiet neighborhood. Close to Garland schools. Large living area and nice shady backyard . Kitchen features open kitchen and a breakfast bar. Full size washer and dryer space in utility room. This is a one of kind property you will want to make your home!