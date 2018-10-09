All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:31 AM

4540 Chaha Road

4540 Chaha Road · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Chaha Road, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.

This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the gated community of Faulkner Point was recently renovated. Kitchen appliances - dishwasher is brand new, washer and dryer in unit. First-floor unit offers fireplace in the living room with open concept to kitchen and dining. Covered patio off the living room with partial lake views and storage closet. Conveniently located within walking distance to great restaurants, shopping, and beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard. Come view it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Chaha Road have any available units?
4540 Chaha Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Chaha Road have?
Some of 4540 Chaha Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Chaha Road currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Chaha Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Chaha Road pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Chaha Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4540 Chaha Road offer parking?
No, 4540 Chaha Road does not offer parking.
Does 4540 Chaha Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Chaha Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Chaha Road have a pool?
Yes, 4540 Chaha Road has a pool.
Does 4540 Chaha Road have accessible units?
No, 4540 Chaha Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Chaha Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Chaha Road has units with dishwashers.

