4540 Chaha Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.



This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the gated community of Faulkner Point was recently renovated. Kitchen appliances - dishwasher is brand new, washer and dryer in unit. First-floor unit offers fireplace in the living room with open concept to kitchen and dining. Covered patio off the living room with partial lake views and storage closet. Conveniently located within walking distance to great restaurants, shopping, and beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard. Come view it today!