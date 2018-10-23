All apartments in Garland
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4529 Princeton Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:52 AM

4529 Princeton Dr

4529 Princeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4529 Princeton Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
The pet-friendly two-story home features 4 beds, 2 baths, a living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. You'll find ceiling fans, fresh paint, and central air throughout, along with a two-car garage and a fenced backyard. There's also an extra space upstairs that could be perfect for a home office or kid's play area! The home is in a perfect location near shopping, dining and grocery stores along W Walnut Street, and is minutes from Forestridge Elementary School, Friendship Park, and the bus line! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 Princeton Dr have any available units?
4529 Princeton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 Princeton Dr have?
Some of 4529 Princeton Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 Princeton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Princeton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Princeton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 Princeton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4529 Princeton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4529 Princeton Dr offers parking.
Does 4529 Princeton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 Princeton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Princeton Dr have a pool?
No, 4529 Princeton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4529 Princeton Dr have accessible units?
No, 4529 Princeton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Princeton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4529 Princeton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

