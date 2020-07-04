All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
4506 Scenic Circle
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

4506 Scenic Circle

4506 Scenic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Scenic Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Candlestick

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 1-20-20. Lakefront living & entertaining at its best! This beautiful home has been lovingly cared for & updated. Entering this home you will see wide open living areas, hardwood floors & sweeping views of the lake. Kitchen features professional 48 inch dual oven 6-burner range, Sub Zero & warming drawer. Master boasts gorgeous scraped herringbone wood floors & stunning stained glass window over the clawfoot master tub. Your entertaining continues outdoors starting with covered patio complete with WB gas starter fireplace & grill, 20X15 screened-in deck, & flagstone patio with fire pit in backyard, all with gorgeous lake views. Solar screens & solar panels. Washer, and dryer remain. Pets case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Scenic Circle have any available units?
4506 Scenic Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 Scenic Circle have?
Some of 4506 Scenic Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Scenic Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Scenic Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Scenic Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4506 Scenic Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4506 Scenic Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4506 Scenic Circle offers parking.
Does 4506 Scenic Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4506 Scenic Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Scenic Circle have a pool?
No, 4506 Scenic Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Scenic Circle have accessible units?
No, 4506 Scenic Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Scenic Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 Scenic Circle has units with dishwashers.

