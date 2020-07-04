4506 Scenic Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Available 1-20-20. Lakefront living & entertaining at its best! This beautiful home has been lovingly cared for & updated. Entering this home you will see wide open living areas, hardwood floors & sweeping views of the lake. Kitchen features professional 48 inch dual oven 6-burner range, Sub Zero & warming drawer. Master boasts gorgeous scraped herringbone wood floors & stunning stained glass window over the clawfoot master tub. Your entertaining continues outdoors starting with covered patio complete with WB gas starter fireplace & grill, 20X15 screened-in deck, & flagstone patio with fire pit in backyard, all with gorgeous lake views. Solar screens & solar panels. Washer, and dryer remain. Pets case-by-case.