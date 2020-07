Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful, hard to find FIRST FLOOR condo with a walk out patio and small yard area with great Convenient parking. LAKE VIEWS! Granite counters in kitchen, newer appliances, updated bathroom. Fireplace, large closet, full sized washer dryer connections. Interior pictures will be posted soon. Hurry, this one will rent quickly.



Partner in the LLC is a licensed Texas Real Estate Broker.