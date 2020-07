Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely REMODELED HOME! Open kitchen with new granite counter tops, BRAND NEW appliances and fixtures. New carpet in all 3 bedrooms. New laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. The foundation has been repaired with a transferable warranty. Brand new plumbing on the entire home! Brand new fence in the backyard. Oven will be replaced with signed lease.