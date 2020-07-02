Rent Calculator
413 Monica Drive
413 Monica Drive
413 Monica Drive
Location
413 Monica Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Monica Drive have any available units?
413 Monica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 413 Monica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Monica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Monica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Monica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 413 Monica Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Monica Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Monica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Monica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Monica Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Monica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Monica Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Monica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Monica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Monica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Monica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Monica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
