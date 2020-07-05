All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4113 Carrington Drive

4113 Carrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Carrington Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Wellington

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
WOW !!! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND READY TO MOVE IN TO. Perfect size home with 5 large bedrooms and 3 and a half baths. Gorgeous master suite downstairs with walk in closet. Amazing kitchen overlooking in to the family room and dining area. Great location situated in the Peaceful and Relaxed Shores of Wellington Neighborhood, just minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard, shopping and Restaurants. Community pool, playground and picnic area. Come see it today !!!
Pets are considered in a case by case basis and a pet deposit will apply. Any feedback you or your client have is greatly appreciated. If raining or wet please be sure to remove shoes. Please turn off all lights and make sure doors are locked

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Carrington Drive have any available units?
4113 Carrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Carrington Drive have?
Some of 4113 Carrington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Carrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Carrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Carrington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 Carrington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4113 Carrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Carrington Drive offers parking.
Does 4113 Carrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Carrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Carrington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4113 Carrington Drive has a pool.
Does 4113 Carrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 4113 Carrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Carrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Carrington Drive has units with dishwashers.

