4113 Carrington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

WOW !!! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND READY TO MOVE IN TO. Perfect size home with 5 large bedrooms and 3 and a half baths. Gorgeous master suite downstairs with walk in closet. Amazing kitchen overlooking in to the family room and dining area. Great location situated in the Peaceful and Relaxed Shores of Wellington Neighborhood, just minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard, shopping and Restaurants. Community pool, playground and picnic area. Come see it today !!!

Pets are considered in a case by case basis and a pet deposit will apply.