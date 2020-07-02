All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 411 Gatewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
411 Gatewood Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

411 Gatewood Road

411 Gatewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

411 Gatewood Road, Garland, TX 75043
Gatewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice, spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in 4-plex located in a residential neighborhood. Living area with Cozy woodburning fireplace with brick hearth and rustic farmhouse or barnwood accent wall add architectural details, breakfast area features chair rail molding and wainscoting, galley kitchen with electric range & dishwasher. Full sized washer and dryer connections in spacious laundry room. All neutral tile floors thruout. Crisp white faux wood blinds on every window. Bedrooms feature walk-in closets.Master bedroom overlooks adjacent green space. Easy access to I-30 and 635 make getting around town a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Gatewood Road have any available units?
411 Gatewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Gatewood Road have?
Some of 411 Gatewood Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Gatewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
411 Gatewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Gatewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 411 Gatewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 411 Gatewood Road offer parking?
No, 411 Gatewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 411 Gatewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Gatewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Gatewood Road have a pool?
No, 411 Gatewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 411 Gatewood Road have accessible units?
No, 411 Gatewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Gatewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Gatewood Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District