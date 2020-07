Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom plus office or could be used as a 4th bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage town-home. Home features laminate wood floors and tile, newly tiled master bath. Front yard is maintained by the homeowner's association and residents have access to community pool! Close to shopping, grocery stores and close to public transportation- Owner related to broker.

ALL LEASES MUST EXPIRE IN MAY 2021. No Housing Vouchers Accepted. No Pets.