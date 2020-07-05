3950 Queens Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Roomy duplex across from Duck Creek Park with large back yard and mature trees. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace lead into the eat in kitchen providing an open concept floor plan.



The eat in kitchen has a pantry and window seat with double windows. Please note that the resident provides their own refrigerator.



Off the entry and living room is a den/3rd bedroom with french doors and a window seat. This provides the flexibility to be used as extended living area, office, or 3rd bedroom with a closet.



The laundry room is conveniently located between the master, 2nd bedroom and guest bathroom with storage above with the washer dryer connections.



The on suite bathroom for the master bedroom is located in the back of the duplex providing desired privacy.



Drive into the two car carport with storage and two additional parking spaces for direct access to yard and dwelling's side door. The large yard is fenced on three sides.