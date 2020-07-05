All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 15 2019 at 4:16 PM

3950 Queens Court

3950 Queens Court · No Longer Available
Location

3950 Queens Court, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Roomy duplex across from Duck Creek Park with large back yard and mature trees. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace lead into the eat in kitchen providing an open concept floor plan.

The eat in kitchen has a pantry and window seat with double windows. Please note that the resident provides their own refrigerator.

Off the entry and living room is a den/3rd bedroom with french doors and a window seat. This provides the flexibility to be used as extended living area, office, or 3rd bedroom with a closet.

The laundry room is conveniently located between the master, 2nd bedroom and guest bathroom with storage above with the washer dryer connections.

The on suite bathroom for the master bedroom is located in the back of the duplex providing desired privacy.

Drive into the two car carport with storage and two additional parking spaces for direct access to yard and dwelling's side door. The large yard is fenced on three sides.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Queens Court have any available units?
3950 Queens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 Queens Court have?
Some of 3950 Queens Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Queens Court currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Queens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Queens Court pet-friendly?
No, 3950 Queens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3950 Queens Court offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Queens Court offers parking.
Does 3950 Queens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 Queens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Queens Court have a pool?
No, 3950 Queens Court does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Queens Court have accessible units?
No, 3950 Queens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Queens Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Queens Court has units with dishwashers.

