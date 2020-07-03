All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3702 Clubview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3702 Clubview Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:42 AM

3702 Clubview Drive

3702 Clubview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3702 Clubview Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and ready for move in. The kitchen has updated cabinets, counter tops and appliances. All rooms freshly painted, updated carpet and tile. Open floor plan flows nicely from the living room, dining room and kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs, with walk-in closet in the owner's retreat. Bathrooms have updated cabinets, counter tops, hardware and lights. Plenty of storage in the home. Close to Geo. Bush Turnpike, Central Expressway and LBJ. Less than 5 miles form BCBS, State Farm and the major companies in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 Clubview Drive have any available units?
3702 Clubview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 Clubview Drive have?
Some of 3702 Clubview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 Clubview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Clubview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Clubview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Clubview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3702 Clubview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Clubview Drive offers parking.
Does 3702 Clubview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Clubview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Clubview Drive have a pool?
No, 3702 Clubview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3702 Clubview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3702 Clubview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Clubview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Clubview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District