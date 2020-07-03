3702 Clubview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated and ready for move in. The kitchen has updated cabinets, counter tops and appliances. All rooms freshly painted, updated carpet and tile. Open floor plan flows nicely from the living room, dining room and kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs, with walk-in closet in the owner's retreat. Bathrooms have updated cabinets, counter tops, hardware and lights. Plenty of storage in the home. Close to Geo. Bush Turnpike, Central Expressway and LBJ. Less than 5 miles form BCBS, State Farm and the major companies in the area.