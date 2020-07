Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry garage

Completely updated, spacious home on large corner lot. Brand new stainless steel appliances it this modern kitchen with white cabinets and tile back-splash. The living room boasts a vaulted ceiling and is open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Garage conversion makes an excellent office or game room. Very quiet neighborhood, close to schools and shopping. Don't miss this one!