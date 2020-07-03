Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3529 Rockcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3529 Rockcrest Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:19 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3529 Rockcrest Drive
3529 Rockcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3529 Rockcrest Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Great large 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, lots of room for everyone. Well taken care of home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3529 Rockcrest Drive have any available units?
3529 Rockcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3529 Rockcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Rockcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Rockcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3529 Rockcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3529 Rockcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3529 Rockcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3529 Rockcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Rockcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Rockcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3529 Rockcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Rockcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3529 Rockcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Rockcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 Rockcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3529 Rockcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3529 Rockcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
