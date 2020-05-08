3402 Queenswood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Charming single story Home located in the heart of Garland. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Great open floor plan with easy to maintain tile floors. Spacious kitchen with New SS appliances, granite counter-tops and matching back splash. Warm and inviting living area is highlighted by a brick wood burning see thru fireplace and wet bar. Exercise room open to backyard. Master suite is generous in size with his and her closets, attached bath and separate shower and vanity. 2nd large bedroom attached with a study. Newer roof. Renovated most of the house over 40K. Enjoy year round entertaining in the private backyard with a privacy fence. This home located close to schools and easy access to PGBT.