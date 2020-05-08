All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:07 AM

3402 Queenswood Lane

3402 Queenswood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Queenswood Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Charming single story Home located in the heart of Garland. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Great open floor plan with easy to maintain tile floors. Spacious kitchen with New SS appliances, granite counter-tops and matching back splash. Warm and inviting living area is highlighted by a brick wood burning see thru fireplace and wet bar. Exercise room open to backyard. Master suite is generous in size with his and her closets, attached bath and separate shower and vanity. 2nd large bedroom attached with a study. Newer roof. Renovated most of the house over 40K. Enjoy year round entertaining in the private backyard with a privacy fence. This home located close to schools and easy access to PGBT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Queenswood Lane have any available units?
3402 Queenswood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Queenswood Lane have?
Some of 3402 Queenswood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Queenswood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Queenswood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Queenswood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3402 Queenswood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3402 Queenswood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Queenswood Lane offers parking.
Does 3402 Queenswood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Queenswood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Queenswood Lane have a pool?
No, 3402 Queenswood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Queenswood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3402 Queenswood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Queenswood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Queenswood Lane has units with dishwashers.

