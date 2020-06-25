3309 Cheyenne Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home with beautiful landscape and fruit trees. Single story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an additional room converted from garage, and 3 covered parking. Open kitchen and huge living room is great for entertaining. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Newer carpet in master bedroom(June 2017) and 2 secondary bedrooms(September 2018). Window seat in breakfast area. Convenient location on SE of Arapaho & Shiloh. Minutes to 190 & 75. Move in ready! Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.