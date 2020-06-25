All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:31 AM

3309 Cheyenne Trail

3309 Cheyenne Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Cheyenne Trail, Garland, TX 75044
Holiday Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home with beautiful landscape and fruit trees. Single story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an additional room converted from garage, and 3 covered parking. Open kitchen and huge living room is great for entertaining. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Newer carpet in master bedroom(June 2017) and 2 secondary bedrooms(September 2018). Window seat in breakfast area. Convenient location on SE of Arapaho & Shiloh. Minutes to 190 & 75. Move in ready! Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Cheyenne Trail have any available units?
3309 Cheyenne Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Cheyenne Trail have?
Some of 3309 Cheyenne Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Cheyenne Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Cheyenne Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Cheyenne Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Cheyenne Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3309 Cheyenne Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Cheyenne Trail offers parking.
Does 3309 Cheyenne Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Cheyenne Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Cheyenne Trail have a pool?
No, 3309 Cheyenne Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Cheyenne Trail have accessible units?
No, 3309 Cheyenne Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Cheyenne Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Cheyenne Trail has units with dishwashers.

