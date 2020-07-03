All apartments in Garland
3222 Shield Lane
3222 Shield Lane

3222 Shield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Shield Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
UPDATED 3-2-2 for lease in Camelot Subdivision is Open, Spacious, Light and Bright! Features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a master bedroom with extra room perfect for nursery, sitting area, or exercise room. Updated master bathroom and beautiful tile flooring make this property lovely and inviting! Backyard features large covered patio and charming playhouse. Richardson ISD has a Recognized rating from the Texas Education Agency! Lease this gorgeous property today! Sorry, No Pets. Application Fee of $50 per person over 18 years old. 1+ Year Lease Term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Shield Lane have any available units?
3222 Shield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Shield Lane have?
Some of 3222 Shield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Shield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Shield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Shield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Shield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3222 Shield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Shield Lane offers parking.
Does 3222 Shield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Shield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Shield Lane have a pool?
No, 3222 Shield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Shield Lane have accessible units?
No, 3222 Shield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Shield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Shield Lane has units with dishwashers.

