3222 Shield Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

UPDATED 3-2-2 for lease in Camelot Subdivision is Open, Spacious, Light and Bright! Features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a master bedroom with extra room perfect for nursery, sitting area, or exercise room. Updated master bathroom and beautiful tile flooring make this property lovely and inviting! Backyard features large covered patio and charming playhouse. Richardson ISD has a Recognized rating from the Texas Education Agency! Lease this gorgeous property today! Sorry, No Pets. Application Fee of $50 per person over 18 years old. 1+ Year Lease Term.