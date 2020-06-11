3209 Redcliff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

Fabulous architecture, close proximity to major highways, just minutes to Firewheel & exemplary Club Hill Elem! Stunning exterior w-gorgeous curb appeal. Inside you will find a floor plan w-an abundance of space throughout including 5 separate living areas, formal dining, nail down hardwood floors, 3 spacious guest bedroom suites! Game, Loft + Media Upstairs! Downstairs romantic master suite is large w-a sitting area & spa worthy bath! Spectacular Kitchen boasts storage space galore, island, white cabs, gas cooktop + ss apps! Eat in Breakfast Nook! Tons of windows drench the interior w-natural light. Grand Living Room w-vaulted ceilings & cast stone FP! Study could be easily converted to a 5th BR if needed.