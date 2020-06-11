All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:01 PM

3209 Redcliff Lane

3209 Redcliff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Redcliff Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Fabulous architecture, close proximity to major highways, just minutes to Firewheel & exemplary Club Hill Elem! Stunning exterior w-gorgeous curb appeal. Inside you will find a floor plan w-an abundance of space throughout including 5 separate living areas, formal dining, nail down hardwood floors, 3 spacious guest bedroom suites! Game, Loft + Media Upstairs! Downstairs romantic master suite is large w-a sitting area & spa worthy bath! Spectacular Kitchen boasts storage space galore, island, white cabs, gas cooktop + ss apps! Eat in Breakfast Nook! Tons of windows drench the interior w-natural light. Grand Living Room w-vaulted ceilings & cast stone FP! Study could be easily converted to a 5th BR if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Redcliff Lane have any available units?
3209 Redcliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Redcliff Lane have?
Some of 3209 Redcliff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Redcliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Redcliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Redcliff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Redcliff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3209 Redcliff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Redcliff Lane offers parking.
Does 3209 Redcliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Redcliff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Redcliff Lane have a pool?
No, 3209 Redcliff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Redcliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 3209 Redcliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Redcliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Redcliff Lane has units with dishwashers.

