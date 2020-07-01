All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 317 Stanton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
317 Stanton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

317 Stanton Drive

317 Stanton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

317 Stanton Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage brick home in a well established area, in the heart of Garland. The original hardwood floors have been lovingly finished to show their original luster, in living room, hallways and bedrooms. Cute kitchen with hickory cabinets opens to a large newly tiled dining area with plenty of windows looking out on a large back yard. The living room looks out through a bay window to the front yard. This home is located within walking distance of the Baylor Garland Medical Center and bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Stanton Drive have any available units?
317 Stanton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Stanton Drive have?
Some of 317 Stanton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Stanton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Stanton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Stanton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Stanton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 317 Stanton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Stanton Drive offers parking.
Does 317 Stanton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Stanton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Stanton Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Stanton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Stanton Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Stanton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Stanton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Stanton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District