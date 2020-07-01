317 Stanton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage brick home in a well established area, in the heart of Garland. The original hardwood floors have been lovingly finished to show their original luster, in living room, hallways and bedrooms. Cute kitchen with hickory cabinets opens to a large newly tiled dining area with plenty of windows looking out on a large back yard. The living room looks out through a bay window to the front yard. This home is located within walking distance of the Baylor Garland Medical Center and bus lines.