315 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

VERY CLEAN AND UPDATED 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS, CERAMIC TILED BATH, ENTRY, KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA AND NEW LAMINATE IN THE BEDROOMS, HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL SYSTEM, STAINLESS DISHWASHER, FENCED IN COVERED PATIO, 2 COVERED PARKING WITH STORAGE. COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, AND DISHWASHER. $65 PER MONTH EXTRA FOR WATER AND TRASH PAID TO LANDLORD. NO SEC 8 AND NO PETS. LOOKING FOR OCCUPANCY ASAP. DEPOSIT BASED ON CREDIT INCOME AND BACKGROUND CHECK. REQUIRES 3 TIMES THE RENT AS INCOME TO QUALIFY. LEASING AGENT TO VERIFY ACCURACY OF INFORMATION FOR TENANT. CLOSE TO BUS TRAIN ROUTE. CLOSE TO TO RICHLAND GARLAND CAMPUS. OWNER IS THE LISTING AGENT.