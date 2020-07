306 Evelyn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR CARPORT. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH RECENT CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE LIVING, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN, HALLWAY AND BATHROOMS, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS, COMES WITH A STOVE, AND DISHWASHER, AND A NEW REFRIGERATOR, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED BACK YARD, ATTACHED STORAGE, RECENT HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL SYSTEM AND RECENT WATER HEATER. IN ADDITION TO THE RENT, TENANT PAYS $75 PER MO FOR WATER AND SEWER PAID TO THE LANDLORD. EASY ACCESS TO DART BUS ROUTE AND GARLAND TRAIN DEPOT. LOOKING FOR OCCUPANCY ASAP. NO PETS. NEED AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT AS MONTHLY INCOME TO QUALIFY.