Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME in the Firewheel area! This Home features 3 BR, 2 full baths, 1,623 Sq. Ft. It has open space, nice size master bedroom and secondary bedrooms, wood burning fireplace and a nice size backyard. Located near George Bush and Firewheel Parkway, shopping centers, restaurants, schools and much more!



Brand New Flooring (Vinyl in living room, Carpet in Bedrooms) and Freshly painted.



Pets are allowed subject to owners approval.