Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:40 AM

2921 Lake Valley Drive

2921 Lake Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Lake Valley Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Captivating and inviting, this home is accented by hardwood floors throughout the living and formal dining rooms. Completely renovated with new AC, marble countertops, huge kitchen island, lots of cabinets and gas cooktop. Updated Master bath featuring dual sinks, separate shower with upgraded frameless door and garden tub! Split bedroom design allows for privacy. A must see, entire home have been upgraded! Special order Disney painting doors in kid's room and bathroom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Great neighborhood. PRIME LOCATION close to highway & easy access to major transportation veins, George Bush Highway & Hwy 78, convenient to Firewheel Mall, schools & shopping! Make this your sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Lake Valley Drive have any available units?
2921 Lake Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Lake Valley Drive have?
Some of 2921 Lake Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Lake Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Lake Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Lake Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Lake Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2921 Lake Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Lake Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2921 Lake Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2921 Lake Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Lake Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2921 Lake Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Lake Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 Lake Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Lake Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Lake Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

