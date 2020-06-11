2921 Lake Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Captivating and inviting, this home is accented by hardwood floors throughout the living and formal dining rooms. Completely renovated with new AC, marble countertops, huge kitchen island, lots of cabinets and gas cooktop. Updated Master bath featuring dual sinks, separate shower with upgraded frameless door and garden tub! Split bedroom design allows for privacy. A must see, entire home have been upgraded! Special order Disney painting doors in kid's room and bathroom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Great neighborhood. PRIME LOCATION close to highway & easy access to major transportation veins, George Bush Highway & Hwy 78, convenient to Firewheel Mall, schools & shopping! Make this your sweet home.