Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:49 AM

2917 Holy Cross Lane

2917 Holy Cross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Holy Cross Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Well cared for 2 bedrooms down, one bedroom and huge game room upstairs. Terrific wood laminate floors in living, dining, entry and hall. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Granite kitchen counters, tumbled marble backsplash, nice cabinets, stainless appliances & sliding door to patio. Bathrooms have updated tubs, vanities, toilets, sinks, plumbing fixtures, hardware & mirrors. New carpet and fresh interior paint, 2 inch blinds. Charming private backyard with open patio. RISD schools.
Refrigerator and microwave comes with the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Holy Cross Lane have any available units?
2917 Holy Cross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Holy Cross Lane have?
Some of 2917 Holy Cross Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Holy Cross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Holy Cross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Holy Cross Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Holy Cross Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2917 Holy Cross Lane offer parking?
No, 2917 Holy Cross Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Holy Cross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Holy Cross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Holy Cross Lane have a pool?
No, 2917 Holy Cross Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Holy Cross Lane have accessible units?
No, 2917 Holy Cross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Holy Cross Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Holy Cross Lane has units with dishwashers.

