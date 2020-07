Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in highly sought after Richardson School District. The home is conveniently located near great shopping & easy access to HWY 75 and George Bush. The home boasts an open floor plan great entertaining, updated bathrooms, new flooring, new fixtures, WB fireplace, BOB privacy fence & covered patio with beautiful landscaping. App fees are $50 for anyone over the age of 18, TAR application, deposit will take the house off the market.