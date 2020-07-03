All apartments in Garland
2905 Spring Brook Drive
2905 Spring Brook Drive

2905 Spring Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Spring Brook Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Delightful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled on a quiet, tree lined street and ready for move in! Home has been freshly updated and features a light and bright feel throughout. The kitchen has an abundance of counter space as well as extra cabinets for storage and generously opens up to the family room for easy entertaining. Enjoy the tasteful updates that include fresh paint, new flooring, updated bathrooms, ceiling fans, and decorative lighting. Large private backyard, plenty of space for entertaining friends, or letting the kids play! Close to shopping and dining, this is a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Spring Brook Drive have any available units?
2905 Spring Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Spring Brook Drive have?
Some of 2905 Spring Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Spring Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Spring Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Spring Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Spring Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2905 Spring Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 2905 Spring Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Spring Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Spring Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Spring Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2905 Spring Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Spring Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2905 Spring Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Spring Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Spring Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

