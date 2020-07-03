2905 Spring Brook Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Delightful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled on a quiet, tree lined street and ready for move in! Home has been freshly updated and features a light and bright feel throughout. The kitchen has an abundance of counter space as well as extra cabinets for storage and generously opens up to the family room for easy entertaining. Enjoy the tasteful updates that include fresh paint, new flooring, updated bathrooms, ceiling fans, and decorative lighting. Large private backyard, plenty of space for entertaining friends, or letting the kids play! Close to shopping and dining, this is a MUST SEE!!