2817 Cumberland Drive, Garland, TX 75041 Monica Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
Just remodeled home with nice finishes. Available for sale too at $175,000.00 Owner Financing Available (Rent to Own) if buyer does not have a loan for listing price we can offer owner financing on the difference
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
