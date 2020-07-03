All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2817 Cumberland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2817 Cumberland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2817 Cumberland Drive

2817 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2817 Cumberland Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just remodeled home with nice finishes.
Available for sale too at $175,000.00
Owner Financing Available (Rent to Own)
if buyer does not have a loan for listing price we can offer owner financing on the difference

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
2817 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2817 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Cumberland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2817 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
No, 2817 Cumberland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2817 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 2817 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2817 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Cumberland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 Cumberland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 Cumberland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District