Last updated June 10 2019 at 1:52 PM

2813 Green Oaks Drive

2813 Green Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Green Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Century

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled GEM in North Garland. All new Appliances, new granite countertops, new cabinetry, new floors of ceramic tile and laminate. Spacious bedrooms with new ceiling fans. Master bathroom has dual vanities and elongated tiled shower. Living room features shinny stone fireplace, next to separate formal dinning room. Full size utility room. Large covered backyard patio, perfect for entertaining. Convenient location to major freeway, shopping mall and entertainment. Come see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Green Oaks Drive have any available units?
2813 Green Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Green Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2813 Green Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Green Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Green Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Green Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Green Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2813 Green Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Green Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2813 Green Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Green Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Green Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2813 Green Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Green Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Green Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Green Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Green Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

