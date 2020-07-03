2813 Green Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled GEM in North Garland. All new Appliances, new granite countertops, new cabinetry, new floors of ceramic tile and laminate. Spacious bedrooms with new ceiling fans. Master bathroom has dual vanities and elongated tiled shower. Living room features shinny stone fireplace, next to separate formal dinning room. Full size utility room. Large covered backyard patio, perfect for entertaining. Convenient location to major freeway, shopping mall and entertainment. Come see today.