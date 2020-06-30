All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2735 Patricia Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2735 Patricia Lane - 1
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:42 PM

2735 Patricia Lane - 1

2735 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2735 Patricia Lane, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated and ready for move in. 2 beds, 1 full and 2 half baths, open family room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen, eating, utility room, walk in pantry, half bath with an abundance of storage. This property also features a fenced yard and 2 car parking. Refrigerator and dryer included. apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com
Open floor plan has recently been updated vinyl wood look flooring 1st floor and carpet upstairs. Family room with fireplace, great storage thruout, kitchen, eating, walk in pantry, half bath, dryer and refrigerator included on 1st floor. 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and 1/2 bath upstairs. Fenced yard with some grass, 2 car parking behind home. apply online newgenproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 have any available units?
2735 Patricia Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2735 Patricia Lane - 1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Patricia Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 Patricia Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District