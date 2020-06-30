2735 Patricia Lane - 1

Amenities

Newly updated and ready for move in. 2 beds, 1 full and 2 half baths, open family room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen, eating, utility room, walk in pantry, half bath with an abundance of storage. This property also features a fenced yard and 2 car parking. Refrigerator and dryer included. apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com

