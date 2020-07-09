All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2721 Grasmere Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2721 Grasmere Street
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:34 PM

2721 Grasmere Street

2721 Grasmere Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2721 Grasmere Street, Garland, TX 75040
Meadow Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Conveniently located, easy access to major streets, frwys. Grand entry into formal living & dining, special lighting & polished wood flooring. Separate area has kitchen, breakfast area & large family room with gas-log fireplace. Covered porch off breakfast area. At the front of the home are 3 bedrooms with carpet and a bath - all private and totally separate from entrance to the large master-suite which has wood-flooring. Large laundry room with garage access. Family needs to earn $7,000 per month, looking for a credit score at least above 500, need 3 months proof of income. Will check credit, criminal, talk with present landlord and present employers. See Excludes or Private Remarks for how to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Grasmere Street have any available units?
2721 Grasmere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Grasmere Street have?
Some of 2721 Grasmere Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Grasmere Street currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Grasmere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Grasmere Street pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Grasmere Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2721 Grasmere Street offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Grasmere Street offers parking.
Does 2721 Grasmere Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Grasmere Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Grasmere Street have a pool?
No, 2721 Grasmere Street does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Grasmere Street have accessible units?
No, 2721 Grasmere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Grasmere Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Grasmere Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District