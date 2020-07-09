2721 Grasmere Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Conveniently located, easy access to major streets, frwys. Grand entry into formal living & dining, special lighting & polished wood flooring. Separate area has kitchen, breakfast area & large family room with gas-log fireplace. Covered porch off breakfast area. At the front of the home are 3 bedrooms with carpet and a bath - all private and totally separate from entrance to the large master-suite which has wood-flooring. Large laundry room with garage access. Family needs to earn $7,000 per month, looking for a credit score at least above 500, need 3 months proof of income. Will check credit, criminal, talk with present landlord and present employers. See Excludes or Private Remarks for how to apply.