Garland, TX
2714 Saint George Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 6:30 AM

2714 Saint George Drive

2714 Saint George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Saint George Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful three bedroom with hardwood floors, ceramic tiles in two bathrooms and all wet areas, plus two car garage in a great floor plan. Spacious living room with fireplace opens to the dining area and huge eat in kitchen. Almost a new roof, well maintained, and it is situated in a friendly community in preferred Garland School District. Sit and enjoy the outdoors under an enlarged covered patio, and fenced back yard. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining and major highways. Hurry! It won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Saint George Drive have any available units?
2714 Saint George Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Saint George Drive have?
Some of 2714 Saint George Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Saint George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Saint George Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Saint George Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Saint George Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2714 Saint George Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Saint George Drive offers parking.
Does 2714 Saint George Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Saint George Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Saint George Drive have a pool?
No, 2714 Saint George Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Saint George Drive have accessible units?
No, 2714 Saint George Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Saint George Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Saint George Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

