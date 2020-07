Amenities

Welcome home to this brick single story in the Shiloh Spgs subdivision. Hard flooring! Smoothtop stove and dual sinks in kitchen. Woodburning fireplace in living room. Two sinks in bath. Outdoor storage shed is perfect for your lawn equipment. Two car garage! Enclosed patio plus open patio area, the perfect spot to have your morning coffee. Garland ISD offers choice of schools. Near Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Easy access to major roads. Come see today!