2525 Redbrook Drive

OPEN HOUSE 09.15.2019 FROM 10AM TO 1PM. Your home awaits you! This is a beautiful home located minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and many major shopping centers. This well maintained home is located in a quite subdivision that sets on a large corner lot. This home has new appliances and carpet though out. There is also a large covered patio to keep you cool while BBQing in this summer heat. You will love this home come and see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
