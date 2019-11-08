2525 Redbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

OPEN HOUSE 09.15.2019 FROM 10AM TO 1PM. Your home awaits you! This is a beautiful home located minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and many major shopping centers. This well maintained home is located in a quite subdivision that sets on a large corner lot. This home has new appliances and carpet though out. There is also a large covered patio to keep you cool while BBQing in this summer heat. You will love this home come and see it today!