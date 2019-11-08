All apartments in Garland
2525 Redbrook Drive

Location

2525 Redbrook Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
OPEN HOUSE 09.15.2019 FROM 10AM TO 1PM. Your home awaits you! This is a beautiful home located minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and many major shopping centers. This well maintained home is located in a quite subdivision that sets on a large corner lot. This home has new appliances and carpet though out. There is also a large covered patio to keep you cool while BBQing in this summer heat. You will love this home come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Redbrook Drive have any available units?
2525 Redbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Redbrook Drive have?
Some of 2525 Redbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Redbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Redbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Redbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Redbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2525 Redbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Redbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2525 Redbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Redbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Redbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2525 Redbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Redbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2525 Redbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Redbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Redbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

