Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2522 Patricia Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2522 Patricia Lane
2522 Patricia Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2522 Patricia Lane, Garland, TX 75041
English
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Decent size house in good neighborhood, freshly painted, tiles in the kitchen and hard wood in the bedrooms and living room. two car garage with garage door opener. Walking distance to school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2522 Patricia Lane have any available units?
2522 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2522 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Patricia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Patricia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2522 Patricia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Patricia Lane offers parking.
Does 2522 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 2522 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2522 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Patricia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2522 Patricia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2522 Patricia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
