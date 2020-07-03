2422 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities
Modern open concept mid century home with updates throughout. Slow close custom kitchen cabinets, high end stainless appliance, FRIDGE INCLUDED, original naildown hardwoods and berber carpet in 2 beds. Newly installed modern fans and fixtures as well as fresh paint. Massive laundry boasts shelving and includes a WASHER & DRYER. Huge fenced in yard with great entertaining options with extended patio, as well as a storage shed on the side. Large 2 car garage with workshop inside and oversized driveway. 10 minutes to 635, 13 minutes to 190, and 15 minutes to 75, make commuting a breeze!