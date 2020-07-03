All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
2422 Mockingbird Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 AM

2422 Mockingbird Lane

2422 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Mockingbird Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Williams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern open concept mid century home with updates throughout. Slow close custom kitchen cabinets, high end stainless appliance, FRIDGE INCLUDED, original naildown hardwoods and berber carpet in 2 beds. Newly installed modern fans and fixtures as well as fresh paint. Massive laundry boasts shelving and includes a WASHER & DRYER. Huge fenced in yard with great entertaining options with extended patio, as well as a storage shed on the side. Large 2 car garage with workshop inside and oversized driveway. 10 minutes to 635, 13 minutes to 190, and 15 minutes to 75, make commuting a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
2422 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 2422 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2422 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 2422 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 2422 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 2422 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

