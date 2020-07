Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Near firewheel mall and toll way access,Open floor plan and easy access to HWY.Beautiful laminated floors, granite counter tops, wooden stairway.Oversized yard with cedar wood fence. Community pool is 2 min walking distance with playground and clubhouse access. Large master suite has seating area by the windows and French door.Covered patio deck outside for perfect sitting area with a large yard.